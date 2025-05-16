Still Boombastic: Shaggy Stars With a Panda for Fiat

The track turns 30 this year

by David Gianatasio May 16, 2025

“Boombastic” turns 30 this year. Naturally, Shaggy rerecorded the track and shares a Fiat ride with an animated panda to celebrate.

They coined the term “Pandtastic” for this one. Thanks?

Fiat’s Grande Panda rocks a throwback design aesthetic, which, we’re told, inspired M+C Saatchi Europe to rev up the time machine for Shaggy and friend. Joseph Khan, who knows a thing or two about reviving dance-floor hits, directs with smooth energy.

All in all, a slick nostalgia play with disparate elements grooving in harmony to the beat. And a panda.

Plus, “Boombastic” famously rose to popularity in 1995 as the soundtrack to a Levi’s 501 commercial. So in sense we’ve driven full circle.