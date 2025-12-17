Perfume Infused With CO₂ From Concert Makes Chemistry Appealing for Gen Z

But what's it smell like?

by Amy Corr December 17, 2025 11:45 am Share:

Jung von Matt Donau created a perfume made with carbon dioxide produced by an audience at a live concert in an effort to make chemistry more interesting and less lab-coat sterile for a Gen Z audience.

More than 1,000 fans gathered to watch Austrian musician Bibiza perform at Posthof Linz on Dec. 8. The agency worked with the artist on a campaign brief from the Association of the Austrian Chemical Industry (FCIO) to highlight ways chemistry makes a positive impact on people’s lives.

“The project shows how fascinating chemistry is and what it makes possible. It turns CO₂ into a perfume that you can see, smell, and experience,” says Dr. Ulrich Wieltsch, chairman of the FCIO.

The fragrance was dubbed Donauwasser (or Danube Water), after Bibiza’s song “Donau.” He selected the fragrance notes and describes them as “energetic, invigorating and electrifying, infused with a hint of adrenaline.” The perfumers at Frau Tonis created the scent and Paul Pichler designed the packaging. Only 50 bottles were produced, with most going to Bibiza’s fans.

Take a look at this :60, directed by Simon Rajchl, which begins at the show and ends with a perfume:

“By connecting science with pop culture, we make chemistry tangible especially for young people—and with Donauwasser we show how exciting and diverse it truly is,” say Eva Zefferer and Lea Vukovics, agency CDs.