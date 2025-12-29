Meal Service Asks: What's for Dinner, Food or Fiction?

Daily Harvest serves some of its favorite things

by David Gianatasio December 29, 2025 9:00 am 1 min read Share:

“Powders with labels that you need to translate,

Supplements marketed by your old roommate.

Wellness routines wrapped in bio-hack schemes…”

Daily Harvest roasts hyper-processed food offerings and confusing health regimens in the only way possible: With a Broadway banger retooled to boost its brand.

Creative agency Schaaf helped craft a version of “My Favorite Things” from The Sound of Music. The tweaked lyrics present Daily Harvest’s plant-based meals and snacks as alternatives to pseudoscience, stuff made in labs and pap spewed by ill-informed (and handsomely remunerated) influencers.

“The wellness category has trained consumers to look for magic,” says agency founder Kendra Schaaf. “Daily Harvest’s superpower is that they don’t need any of that. Real food, transparently sourced and honestly presented, is the most radical thing you can offer right now.”

The song’s perhaps too familiar for some. But there’s nice energy here. And we dig those green “de-puff” eye patches—snazzy! Most of all: the message rings true.

Dubbed “Eat Food, Not Fiction” and directed by Sara Shelton of Station Film, the work will appear across digital, social and CTV.