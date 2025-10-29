'Man in Motion': The Enduring Fire of an '80s Anthem

Legendary music producer David Foster and singer John Parr tell all

by James Armstrong October 29, 2025 12:00 am Share:

Born as the hit single from Joel Schumacher’s 1985 Brat Pack classic of the same name, “St. Elmo’s Fire (Man in Motion)” broke free from the screen to become an anthem of resilience. While its lyrics echo the film’s coming-of-age narrative, the true spark came from Rick Hansen’s extraordinary Man In Motion World Tour. That 26-month wheelchair journey of determination and endurance covered more than 40,000 kilometers across 34 countries. His goal of creating a more inclusive world, where people of all abilities have the opportunity to reach their full potential, resonates in the song.

Forty years on, I sat down with legendary pop producer David Foster, singer John Parr and Rick Hansen to trace how a chance encounter, a global mission of advocacy and a burst of inspiration created an ’80s classic.

The Spark: How the Song Came to Be

David Foster: When John and I first met, we tried a couple of songs right off the bat. Each time, I’d say, “We can do better.” We wrote one, then another. The third was “St. Elmo’s Fire.” The tune came quickly, almost like it already existed.

John Parr: We hadn’t seen the film yet. But David showed me this local Canadian TV clip, Rick Hansen’s Man in Motion tour, and that was it. Goosebumps. Lightning in a bottle. I knew that was what the song had to be about.

Foster: John saw the footage, and something just poured out of him. The lyrics came faster than his hand could write. It was all him, pure inspiration. I remember thinking, “This is something special.” Forty years later, it’s still inspirational, timeless.

Man in Motion: Rick’s Story and Influence

Rick Hansen: When you start thinking about wheeling around the world in a wheelchair, trying to prove what’s possible, it’s such a crazy dream. We thought maybe we’d need a theme song to carry that spirit. My friend said, “If you’re going to get anyone, get David Foster.” I didn’t know who he was.

A friend of David’s passed our promo video along. That was it. We just went on with the journey, down the West Coast, struggling to get attention. Then, in L.A., we heard David wanted to meet us. He invited us to his studio—he was producing Toto at the time. Later, we heard he was working on some lyrics inspired by our tour.

We left L.A., kept rolling east, and a few weeks later, I was in Texas, wheeling down the road. The motorhome team had the radio on, and a DJ said, “Here’s the new one from David Foster and John Parr: ‘St. Elmo’s Fire (Man in Motion).’ I just stopped. I couldn’t believe it—that’s our song!

Foster: It was one of those lightning moments where real life and music collided. Seeing Rick’s video gave it purpose.

Parr: When I wrote, “All I need is a pair of wheels,” the studio thought it was about Demi Moore’s Jeep. But for me, it was about Rick. That was the heartbeat.

Creation: The Recording Process

Parr: When we started, it was just David and me, with a Linn drum machine and a Moog bass. No live drummer. Michael Landau came in on guitar, Jerry Hey did those incredible horns. I’d never seen anything like it, the best session players in the world, just coming in, doing their thing.

Foster: It was minimal in some ways, but that’s where the energy came from. My mantra when I produce is, ‘I’m going to get a better vocal out of this artist than anyone ever has or ever will.’ It’s not always true, of course. But it pushes me and the singer to that peak moment.

Parr: It took me to a different emotional place. That’s the level David works at—you just get swept into it.

Foster: The best songs come through you, not from you. The great ones come fast. The magic, that comes in hours. “St. Elmo’s Fire” was one of those.

Legacy: Spirit of Determination and Connection

Hansen: That song expresses the lessons of my life. At 15, I thought I had everything figured out, until my accident. My spine was damaged, I was told I’d never walk again. I lost purpose for a time. But I rebuilt, saw myself as whole again, and realized life is about adaptation. For me, that meant wheels. But the message is bigger: We can all find motion in our own way.

Parr: That’s the beautiful thing, it captured something universal. At the time, I didn’t know if the film company would even understand what we were writing. But the lyric spoke to everyone, not just a character in a movie, but anyone who’s ever faced struggle.

Foster: And it became part of Rick’s journey. As he traveled, the song would hit the charts in the countries he was visiting. That connection between life, art and purpose—that’s rare.

Hansen: It’s incredible that after 40 years, the message is still alive. It continues to inspire people to get in motion, in whatever way they can. We need songs that remind us that we’re stronger together, that we can come together across differences and create a civil, global society. And for younger generations who are bombarded with pressures, we need to tell them: You are special, unique, capable. You can overcome obstacles. You have purpose.

Seventeen million pushes took me around the world. Imagine if everyone made one good turn, what kind of world we’d build.