From Playlist to Cultural Powerhouse: Where Apple Music Goes Next

To outflank Spotify, the tech giant must think different

by Geoff Cook October 26, 2026 11:00 am 5 min read Share:

In February, legendary producer Jimmy Iovine declared that streaming services were “minutes away from being obsolete” because they don’t foster a true connection between listeners and music. “It’s one dimensional. It’s an ATM machine,” he said. “The artists want to communicate with their fans. Period.”

Iovine, whose Beats Music effectively became Apple Music in 2015, got the industry’s attention. And on Sept. 28, Apple brought Elton John out of retirement to launch its Music Hall.

It’s an incredible venue. Situated beneath the company’s U.K. headquarters at London’s Battersea Power Station, this intimate 600-person, 48-speaker theater features Apple’s Spatial Audio technology. The set-up uses Dolby Atmos and dynamic head tracking to turn flat stereo sound into a 360-degree experience.

But this is more than a state-of-the-art venue for a lucky 600 fans. Apple Music rapidly followed up with a new brand identity based on ripples of sound. Surely, this signals the start of an ambitious strategy, with Spotify, Google Home and Sonos in Apple’s sights. If it’s to succeed, it will need to build a distinctive brand world. And I believe there’s an opportunity for Apple to really amp this up. We should all be paying attention.

Sample Saint Laurent

Make no mistake, Apple Music has its work cut out. Since its launch 11 years ago, it’s labored in Spotify’s shadow. The latter boasts three times as many subscribers, partly because it‘s seven years older, available on all platforms and offers a free-content tier. Perhaps most crucially, it has led with creativity, endearing itself to fans with culturally relevant features like its annual “Wrapped” campaign. Apple Music can do the same. But better.

To this end, Apple must build a brand world that music lovers connect with. This includes physical experiences, an increased area of focus for brands and young fans alike. In fact, global spend on IRL activations worldwide grew 8.3 percent to $138.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to rise a further 10.3 percent this year.

In this environment, Apple must do what it does best: lean into creativity, design and its global reach. It needs to think different. And it could do worse than look to the example of Saint Laurent for what that looks like.

Saint Laurent Productions is a film company inside a fashion house, working with Jim Jarmusch, Pedro Almodóvar and David Cronenberg. It uses the brand’s historic styles as inspirations for costumes, and picked up Best Film honors at the 2024 European Film Awards for Emilia Pérez. That’s not all. Saint Laurent Rive Droite on rue Saint-Honoré is a hybrid store, mixing fashion, photography, music, design and collectibles. Saint Laurent Babylone is a bookshop and gallery on rue de Grenelle. It sells rare books, out-of-print recordings and the house’s own SLRD Editions, as well as hosting DJ sets, readings and signings.

All of this gives the brand a kind of credibility advertising can’t buy. The brand no longer pays to appear next to culture. It owns culture.

What Does This Look Like for Apple Music?

Apple Music can build on this approach. It can become synonymous with critically acclaimed artists. It can become the brand more audiophiles the world over associate with. It can own music culture. First and foremost, this is about the performers. Remember the revolution that was MTV’s Unplugged? From Kurt Cobain to Lauryn Hill, the performances were seminal, talked about for weeks afterwards. Today, Apple Music Hall has an opportunity to lean into artists who have a similar edge. Imagine if Cameron Winter’s next album were recorded not at Carnegie Hall but at the Music Hall, and that exclusive content didn’t debut on Spotify.

Their current line-up is heading in the right direction, reading increasingly like a culturally fluent A&R list: Baby Keem, Skye Newman, Troye Sivan, Arlo Parks, Burna Boy, Chase & Status and Charli xcx. They should double down, avoid nostalgia bookings and find artists shaping the sound of right now.

But what if they thought bigger still? Without question, the most significant musical moment of the last 50 years was LiveAid. What if Apple reimagined it for today? Given that Apple has committed to being carbon neutral by 2030, how incredible would it be if it created a proverbial PlanetAid, and dedicated all proceeds to environmental sustainability? Of course, AppleTV and Apple Music would livestream the event and those using Apple Pay could get early access. But more importantly, it would be a landmark event not only for its ability to reach this passionate, young music community, but also for the conversation about our environmental impact.

This said, not everything has to have such an immediately apparent raison d’être. The one thing the streaming platforms have never been able to replicate is going with your friends to a record store to browse through music. These outings were arguably more social than commercial. What better way to endear yourself to a generation of music fans than to open the record store to end all record stores? I can see it now. Apple Vinyl. On the Bowery, of course.

If Anyone Can…

Creating an authentic and engaging brand world for Apple Music is no small task. But if anyone can do it, Apple can.

Since its earliest days, while its competitors often stood for functionality, Apple stood for creativity and counterculture. Now with its immense scale, it can use that creativity to bring big, bold ideas that engage us. Isn’t that what we secretly crave them to do with that immense war chest? To celebrate music at every turn? That to me sounds like a hit record in the making.

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