CarMax Spins a Silly Auto-Buying Soundtrack

Intros 'Wanna Drive' theme from 72andSunny

The CarMax House Band never plug in their instruments. But that doesn’t stop them from delivering brand-boosting ditties in fresh work from 72andSunny.

With their kicky licks and wholesome image, they’re like a geek chorus, providing pop commentary in snappy spots that break today and pose the question, “Wanna Drive?”

Geek chorus. You got that, right?

Epoch’s Kate Hollowell lensed the amiable ads. She’s fast becoming a go-to director for musical marketing merriment, having also helmed Panda Express’ popular singing aunties commercials a few months back.

Yujin Heo, VP of creative, describes the band as “a creative way to transform a typically stressful experience into one that feels joyful and empowering.”

Are encores in the offing?

“The band provided a consistent creative device that we could use throughout the campaign across different platforms that we can continue using in the future,” Heo says.

