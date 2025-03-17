Captain Morgan Made a Rollicking Retro Music Video

Drop a beat for Sweet Chili Lime

by David Gianatasio March 17, 2025 3:00 pm 1 min read Share:

If a synth-pop band circa 1989 made an MTV dance video all about rum, it might look and sound like VaynerMedia’s retro spot for Captain Morgan’s Sweet Chili Lime.

Of course, we’ll never really know. And we’re poorer as a species for that.

Still, here’s a 2-minute toe-tapper with kooky cut-out cartooning, asinine astronauts, drum machines and more:

Actress/producer Amrit Kaur and comedian Devon Walker contributed to the clip, which breaks wide today.

“When they asked me to help define mouth-blowing, admittedly I wasn’t exactly sure where they were going with all this,” Walker says.

He and Amrit figured it out, though, with loopy lines, including:

“My tongue’s exploding! That flavor’s so mouth-blowing!”

“It’s like riding a rainbow. Inside a live volcano.”

“The Captain just spanked my throat! I’m ’bout to hit THIS HIGH NOTE!”

“My salvia glands are swollen! My mouth’s been blown wide open!”

Sounds painful. Better down another shot.

Ah, Vayner. So skilled at the silliness, madcap music and unexpected animation. And here you do all three. Remember to bill ’em triple on the timesheets.

The campaign lives across Instagram, IG Reels, Facebook and YouTube.