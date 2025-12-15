Xmas Miracle: Pizza and Gravy at Long Last Combined

Save a slice for Santa

by David Gianatasio December 15, 2025

This turkey tastes like pizza! That’s because you just slathered it in Pizza Gravy, infused with an eatery’s signature sauce.

“We all love the holidays. But let’s be honest—they can be a lot,” says Boston Pizza marketing director Niels van Oyen.

This limited-edition condiment “taps into that feeling of social overload and turkey fatigue and gives Canadians permission to step away from the festive burnout,” he says. “We want to be that sanity-saving sanctuary where people can relax, laugh and enjoy a moment of joy.”

Can are available for $9.99, with some proceeds supporting Food Banks Canada.

Mekanism helped develop the campaign, breaking today across video and OOH platforms.