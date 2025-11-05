Heinz Collabs With Herschel Supply on Luggage That Resembles a Ketchup Packet

For the condiment-obsessed travelers

by Amy Corr November 5, 2025 8:22 am

This latest collab from Heinz is packed with flavor. The brand teamed up with Herschel Supply to create a set of red luggage resembling ketchup packets.

The Herschel x Heinz collection features a hardshell medium checked bag and large carry-on for $330 and $280 respectively.

The partnership was inspired by Gen Z and Millennials who travel with their own condiments. The front of each piece reads “tear here” at the top corner and “It has to be Heinz” on the back. Each piece comes with a branded luggage belt and a packet-shaped tag. They have ketchup-packet lining … and a spot for a lone packet of ketchup.

“It all started with a shared love for travel, culture and of course, flavor,” Jacqueline Lanphier, senior brand manager at Heinz, tells Muse. “Herschel reached out to us with this bold idea to spice up the luggage game and we were instantly intrigued. At Heinz, we’re always looking for unexpected ways to engage with our target audiences by tapping into their real behaviors. It’s more than just functional, it’s a fun, flavorful tribute to fans’ undeniable love to both brands.”

The collab is being promoted with earned and paid social across Instagram and TikTok.

“Our collaboration strategy is fueled by our desire to grow brand affinity and expand beyond our current audience base to reach Gen Z,” continues Lanphier. “We seek to show up in the places our fans are passionate about and already engaging with. Strategic brand partnerships help us do so authentically–from the music industry with our Heinz MUSTAAAAAARD LTO to the fashion industry with Heinz x Kate Spade collection and now the travel industry.”

“We are constantly seeking unexpected and unique ways to build upon our brand and our fans’ irrational love for it.”