This PSA About Hiring Folks With ALS Hits Hard

Powerhouse appeal feels moving and brutally on point

by David Gianatasio October 1, 2025 11:45 am 2 min read

We move slowly down a corridor toward a middle-aged man who stands in front of a stark white screen.

“I’ve built a career in one of the country’s toughest markets, an awarded agent in Toronto recognized by my peers,” the smooth narration begins. “Along the way, I’ve set records. Helped families find homes. And earned lasting trust.”

The man’s lips never move. Soon, the vibe changes from a realtor’s flex to something more substantial—and achingly human:

“Recently, I was diagnosed with ALS. It may take my voice, but not my passion for clients or the work I love … I’m not asking for donations or pity, just action and awareness.”

That’s when Yan, recently diagnosed with the neuromuscular disorder, begins speaking in strained but affecting tones about the very PSA we’re viewing:

“Like it. Share it. Tell someone you. You saw this. When you hire someone with ALS, you’re saying you believe in talent over circumstances.”

He concludes by suggesting that in our harsh times, “The simplest thing you can do might be the most powerful.”

Yan’s brother-in-law is Philip Khosid, CCO at Battery. The agency crafted this :60 for the ALS Society of Canada.

The bare-bones production values and simple, straight-ahead message help the spot transcend. Note how Yan grows in stature as the ad unfolds. Appearing vulnerable yet strong, he’s undiminished by the disease—literally standing tall by the end, drawing us close, into his world, providing a fresh perspective and understanding.

This approach reminds us that making a difference in one person’s life can reverberate like thunder and elevate everyone.