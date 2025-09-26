The 'Savings Wrangler' Rides Into Town for GoodRX

Her prairie dog sidekick steals the show

by David Gianatasio September 26, 2025 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Dusty Pete the chatty prairie dog wants you to save on prescriptions with GoodRx. What more do you need to know?

The vivacious varmint stars in fresh spots from creative studio Ad-Like Objects, moseying around with a cowgirl “Savings Wrangler” who rides a horse into a pharmacy.

Tarnation! that was silly stuff. Hungry Man’s Dave Laden directed, with Parliament and Legacy Effect handling VFX.

Did you catch the Wrangler on Good Morning America? You can peep it here.

This marks the big debut of L.A.-based Ad-Like Objects, helmed by industry vets Ben Becker and Nick Loftus.

“Every creative knows the ‘ad-like objects’ slide—the idea too bold or too weird to fit the box, but the one that made everyone’s eyes light up,” says Loftus.

Becker adds: “We want to live in that space—the unignorable ideas that remind people why they got into this business in the first place. That’s what makes work worth making. And the skip button less popular.”

Sounds like an ads-as-entertainment play, a strategy that’s worked wonders for some of the hottest agencies and brands like Liquid Death, Mischief @ No Fixed Address and Uncommon.

The Wrangler certainly fits the bill, blazing a bonkers trail across screens and OOH while keeping the USP in focus.