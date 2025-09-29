Insurer Makes Road Safety a Sport in Australia

AAMI offers cash and prizes, and it might just save lives

“I check my blindspots before merging.”

“I keep my seatbelt low and tight.”

“I keep my eyes on the road.”

“I indicate when entering and exiting roundabouts.”

“I take extra care in school zones.”

Vehicles large and small appear to gather for a drag race in the :90 below. But the rivers play it surprisingly safe with their “trash talk,” suggesting something different is about to kick into gear.

The spot hypes a real competition devised by Leo Australia for insurer AAMI. Folks can compete for cash and prizes based on their safety scores tabulated by the brand’s app.

“The beauty of this idea is that it takes something fundamentally serious and gives it the energy of a national sport,” says Leo ECD Tim Woolford.

“The ‘Driving Test; was the creative idea we won the pitch with last year, and it has been many months of hard work from hundreds if not thousands of people to realize It,” he says. I am not available to comment on what my current drivers score reads, but rest assured I will try and improve it.”

Aussie drivers 18 and older can participate through Feb. 9, 2006, with monthly draws designed to keep the initiative top of mind.