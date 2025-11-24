Driver's Licenses Go Up in Smoke in Road Safety Campaign

The consequences of drug-impaired driving in Denmark

by Amy Corr November 24, 2025 10:30 am

The Danish Road Safety Council launched “Up in Smoke,” a campaign targeting Danish youth on the repercussions of drug-impaired driving.

A pair of animated videos from Worth Your While and directed by Casper Balslev tell the real-life stories of two cannabis smoking drivers.

One person was pulled over after hotboxing a joint in her car. She was arrested and lost her driver’s license for three years.

The next story focuses on a guy who takes his dad’s car, smokes with his friends and runs a red light. When the police try to pull him over, he panics and speeds off. He’s eventually arrested, put in front of a judge, makes his mom cry and watches his license disappear in smoke.

Alongside the films, the campaign features packs of custom-branded “Up in Smoke” smoking papers, printed with mocked-up drivers’ licenses to be given to influencers and members of the media.

“It might sound wild to turn a driver’s license into rolling paper. But sometimes you need to do something just crazy enough to make young people stop and think,” says Lukas Lund, founding partner and creative director at Worth Your While. “For us, it’s not about glorifying anything, but rather creating a small hook that can open up a difficult conversation.”

The vids will play on TV2 Play, Viaplay, HBO Max, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, mobile games and digital screens at schools and technical colleges.