Clio Health Champions: Steve Glynn, Executive Director, U.S., Breyanzi Brand Lead - Bristol Myers Squibb

by Muse May 5, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Steve is responsible for all marketing efforts and brand performance. A PhD chemist by training, Steve brings a rare and diverse background spanning science, consulting and data analytics to healthcare marketing. He channels that expertise into a passionate, patient-first approach supporting one of oncology’s most transformative therapies.

How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?

I push our team to lead with the patient truth first, then build the science around it. We’re in the early days of cell therapy, a new modality, which means we get to define how it is understood. That’s a creative challenge as much as a marketing one. And I treat it that way every day.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.



Our DTC “Cure Is The Goal” campaign. It features Kasey Keller, soccer hall-of-famer and ESPN commentator, who was diagnosed with DLBCL, treated with Breyanzi. She has been in remission for nearly five years. Our hope is that authentic stories like Kasey’s empower more patients to ask if CAR-T could be their comeback too.

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?



As smarter digital tools and AI reshape how we communicate, I believe we’re moving toward a future where every healthcare decision is truly shared—doctor and patient, equally informed, equally empowered. That’s the goal.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?



It means the work is resonating. Leading Breyanzi, a one-time curative-intent CAR-T therapy, carries real weight. These aren’t just campaigns. They’re communications that help physicians and patients understand that lasting remission is now possible. This recognition validates that bold, empathetic storytelling belongs in healthcare. It belongs to the whole team.

Linkedin | Instagram: @sjoeglynn