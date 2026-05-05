Clio Health Champions: Kate Baldino, DTC Marketing Director - GSK

by Muse May 5, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Kate Baldino is a pharmaceutical commercial leader with experience across sales, operations and integrated marketing for both HCP and consumer audiences. She is known for blending data-driven strategy with creative to lead teams in delivering campaigns that drive impact and challenge traditional norms.

How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?

I believe creativity and innovation in pharmaceutical marketing comes from having the discipline to simplify and the courage to be different. In our latest campaign, we made a deliberate choice to break away from category norms and an expected approach toward something more culturally relevant, emotionally resonant with meaningful connection to our audience and their experience. The result was a campaign that doesn’t just inform—it connects. It reflects a shift in how we engage audiences: not as patients to be spoken at, but as people to be understood.

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?

We have a responsibility to educate people and there is a clear shift from a one-size fits all approach to a modernized, culturally relevant and personalized engagement.

This entails creating space for brands to connect during moments that matter, meeting the patient where they are with relevant and timely communications, and arming them with knowledge and tools to take more accountability in their health journeys.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?



Being a Health Champion means translating awareness into action. Advocating for realistic and understandable approaches to health. Not only in how we engage patients but how we show up in our own lives, and constantly being focused on improving outcomes for the lives of others and those closest to our hearts.

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