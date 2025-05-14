Clio Health Champions: Frankie Everson, Co-Founder, Head of Strategy - Atomic Matter

by Amy Corr May 14, 2025

With over a decade of experience, Frankie Everson has collaborated with multiple companies and brands across diverse therapeutic areas. As co-founder and head of strategy at Atomic Matter, her focus remains unwavering: harnessing the transformative power of creativity and storytelling to drive brand growth.

How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?



For me, innovation isn’t just about shiny new tech—it’s about rethinking the way we connect with people. It’s about digging deep into science, culture and behavior to unlock the kind of insights that can lead to real change. It’s about trying to understand what makes people tick and tapping into that.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.



The recent project I’m most proud of isn’t a campaign—it’s the launch of Atomic Matter, the independent creative agency I co-founded last May. In the year since we’ve launched, we have created an unbranded campaign for a leading pharma company, built a global pharma brand, designed a wellness app and developed an international congress booth. But more than the work, what I’m most proud of is the culture we’re creating: one where big thinking is paired with agility, where our team feels nurtured and supported at every step of the way, and where every client feels like we’re an extension of their team.

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?



The sense of momentum. We’re seeing a shift: clients are craving standout creative, patients are demanding more meaningful engagement and the appetite for new models of collaboration is growing. There’s a window of opportunity to redefine what “great” looks like in health, and to prove that creativity can be as impactful here as it is anywhere else.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?



Being named a Clio Health Champion is an incredible honor, and one that holds deep meaning at this point in my journey. We built our agency to challenge the sameness we were seeing across the industry and to prove that bold, human, strategically grounded ideas can thrive in healthcare. To have that belief recognized by Clio, among such an inspiring group of creative leaders, is both humbling and energizing, and is a reminder that the work we do truly matters.

