Clio Health Champions: Dr. Shuja Jacob, Associate Medical Director - MedTrix

by Amy Corr May 14, 2025

With over 15 years of experience, Dr. Jacob brings a fusion of scientific rigor, creative thinking and expertise in emerging technology to the way science is communicated in healthcare. Her mindset is rooted in the belief that delivering science effectively isn’t just about accuracy—it’s about finding new, impactful ways to reach the right audience.

How dp you bring creativity and innovation to your work?



Working within the constraints of pharmaceutical communications pushes me to discover new and effective ways to connect scientific insights with real-world patient impact. My goal is to blend scientific content with strategies and visuals that resonate intuitively with clients. This approach ensures that complex medical information is communicated not only with clarity and accuracy but also in a way that feels fresh, impactful and aligned with the evolving needs of healthcare professionals.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.

Leading disease and product awareness campaigns for two oncology products—most notably, for a rare and aggressive cancer with limited awareness and only one FDA-approved treatment option. I led the initiative from strategic planning through execution, ensuring every touchpoint empowered physicians to recognize the disease early and act quickly. The impact was profound: more patients were able to access timely treatment, offering a critical lifeline in a space where options are few and urgency is high.

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?

I believe that thoughtful application of AI—across predictive analytics for physician treatment, personalization of educational content and real-time decision support—will transform the way we support HCPs and improve outcomes.

I lead a team of experts involved in the development of an AI/ML-powered tool to streamline the MLR (Medico Legal Regulatory) review process, which is a bottleneck in the approval of scientific information reaching healthcare professionals. The tool, which is currently piloted by two of the leading pharmaceutical companies, Daiichi Sankyo and CSL Behring, has the ability to automate reference checking in common deliverables like emails, infographics, manuscripts, banners, websites and slide decks. The result is that the approval times could be reduced from two weeks to only a few hours.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Innovator?

It is more than a milestone—it’s a celebration of the mindset I bring to my work every day. It reflects my commitment to pushing boundaries, embracing change and using creativity and technology to make a real-world difference in patients’ lives.

