Clio Health Champions: Bridget Hogan, Associate Creative Director - AbelsonTaylor

Bridget Hogan believes that healthcare isn’t just about science—it’s about storytelling, empathy and bold imagination. As an associate creative director at AbelsonTaylor, she has spent 18 years collecting and connecting dots, data points and human experiences to create work that resonates deeply with customers and drives results for clients.

How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?

Insatiable curiosity. Relentless questioning. Continuously collecting and connecting dots.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.

One recent project I’m particularly proud of involved helping a client regain market share and maintain leadership in a highly competitive space. It was a total team effort—an opportunity to collaborate closely and build strong relationships with the brand, medical affairs, MLR, and biostatistics teams. What began as a straightforward messaging exercise quickly evolved into something more transformational. It marked the beginning of a paradigm shift—redefining efficacy within the disease state and empowering HCPs with a new language and treatment goal for their patients. By challenging the status quo, we not only moved the needle. We helped create real momentum for change, ultimately benefiting all stakeholders, especially the patients we serve.

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?

Even the most groundbreaking health innovations rely on the right creative to spark curiosity, build trust, and transform complex science into something people genuinely care about. When we get it right, we don’t just raise awareness—we inspire action, drive meaningful impact and help move the industry forward. So, while it may sound biased, what excites me most is the bold creative work that can’t be ignored!

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?

At AbelsonTaylor, we often talk about ROI as return on imagination—and this recognition feels like exactly that. Every brief I’ve cracked, every headline I’ve obsessed over, every strategy deck I’ve helped bring to life has been a meaningful investment of time, passion and belief in the power of storytelling to help people choose better health. This distinction truly reflects the brilliance of the colleagues, collaborators and clients who challenge and trust me to advance this mindset and mission every day.

