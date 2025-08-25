Alissa Sklaver of Vitamin MD on the Role of a Medical Comms Partner

Plus: How AI is transforming healthcare and her work with the Jed Foundation

Alissa Sklaver

Alissa Sklaver, managing director of Vitamin MD (VMD), the rebranded entity formed after Calcium+Company’s acquisition of CSG Health Group in 2023. Alissa delivers strategic and innovative solutions that engage both healthcare professionals and patients through bold, smart, and impactful communications. With a passion for excellence, execution, and service, Alissa leads her team in bringing measurable value to clients through deep industry knowledge and a commitment to meaningful connections. Muse caught up with Alissa to learn more about the role of a medical comms partner and what aspects of the industry excite her most.

Muse: Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

Alissa Sklaver: I grew up in sunny South Florida and still live here today with my husband and teenage daughter. After earning my undergraduate and MBA degrees, I moved to New York City, where I spent nearly two decades working at a large medical communications agency. About 14 years ago, I returned to South Florida to launch my own medical communications firm, which was acquired by Calcium+Company in 2023.

How did you first get interested in health?

My interest in healthcare was inspired by my father, who was a physician. That early influence led me to pursue an MBA in healthcare administration. While exploring career opportunities after grad school, I discovered the world of medical communications, and I’ve been in the field ever since, for almost three decades.

Explain the importance of bringing in medical communications agencies early in the development process.

Engaging with a medical communications partner early in the process is essential. We help ensure that clients are aligned with the right key opinion leaders, and that the information they present is accurate, clear, and consistent. Early collaboration allows us to shape strategic decisions around congress and publication planning, and to maximize the value of advisory board and steering committee meetings. By engaging early, we help shape not just the message, but the entire strategic roadmap that ensures scientific credibility, clinical relevance, and long-term brand trust.

What’s the role of a medical communications/education partner.

Our primary role is to ensure healthcare professionals are empowered with the knowledge they need to deliver the best possible care to patients. Through innovative education platforms and strategic content, we create dynamic learning experiences that elevate clinical understanding and practice. At Vitamin MD, we’re dedicated to growth and nourishment, not just of brands, but of the healthcare ecosystem itself. That means equipping professionals with the tools and insights they need to thrive, so patients ultimately benefit from smarter, more informed care.

Some recent projects you’re proud of.

I’m incredibly proud of all our work at Vitamin MD, but one standout initiative involved an interactive injector training program. It combined cadaver and live model training, cutting-edge video content, and traditional didactic sessions—culminating in vibrant Q&A discussions. Following the live training, we developed a suite of print and virtual learning tools, as well as post-session injector coaching led by experts. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, and it’s a great example of our hybrid learning model in action.

One thing about how health is evolving that you’re excited about.

Artificial intelligence is transforming healthcare at lightning speed. From faster and more accurate diagnoses to expanded treatment options and improved medical education, the possibilities are endless. In medical communications specifically, AI is opening doors to accelerate literature publication and create richer, more personalized educational opportunities.

Someone else’s work, in health or beyond, that you admired lately.

I’ve had the privilege of working on several antidepressant launches and partnering with numerous mental health advocacy groups—a cause I’m deeply passionate about. One organization I especially admire is the Jed Foundation, which focuses on protecting emotional health and preventing suicide among teens and young adults. Ca+Co is also a proud sponsor of their annual gala, a powerful event that brings together changemakers and champions of youth mental health.

Your main strength as a marketer and your biggest weakness.

My greatest strength is the personal touch I bring to every client relationship. I stay hands-on and build deep connections—especially with KOLs, who are crucial across all stages of drug development and commercialization. They help shape adoption, create guidelines, drive research and education, and build credibility. As for my weakness? I probably send too many emojis in emails. But in all seriousness, I genuinely love what I do—and sometimes that passion means I have a hard time turning “off” at the end of the day.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in health.

I’d be a professional golfer! My daughter and I love spending time on the course together, and it’s become one of our favorite ways to spend time together.