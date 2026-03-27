Taika Waititi Made an Animated Trailer for the Brawl Stars Mobile Game
An origin story of the latest playable character
There’s a new playable character in Supercell’s popular mobile game Brawl Stars. The origin story of Najia is told in a trailer, developed by filmmaker Taika Waititi. The Oscar-winner was an ideal fit after Supercell learned he was a fan and player of the game.
Najia is a puzzle-obsessed resident of the mysterious Starr Park. She rescues unlucky players in time-warping puzzles and we learn how she scored this gig in the first place. Her main attack style, “Ssssnake Delivery,” releases a paper serpent that poisons enemies.
“Brawl Stars is a game we play at home, so I’m very familiar with its slightly unhinged, chaotic energy,” says Waititi. “It’s been a lot of fun working with the Brawl Stars team and helping them roll out another piece of the game’s twisted theme park backstory. I hope players enjoy it.”
CREDITS
Story: Taika Waititi
Creative and Art Direction: Brawl Stars, Supercell, In-House team
Animation Studio: Passion Animation
PR Agency: The Romans U.K. & U.S.