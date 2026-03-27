Taika Waititi Made an Animated Trailer for the Brawl Stars Mobile Game

An origin story of the latest playable character

by Amy Corr March 27, 2026 10:15 am Share:

There’s a new playable character in Supercell’s popular mobile game Brawl Stars. The origin story of Najia is told in a trailer, developed by filmmaker Taika Waititi. The Oscar-winner was an ideal fit after Supercell learned he was a fan and player of the game.

Najia is a puzzle-obsessed resident of the mysterious Starr Park. She rescues unlucky players in time-warping puzzles and we learn how she scored this gig in the first place. Her main attack style, “Ssssnake Delivery,” releases a paper serpent that poisons enemies.

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“Brawl Stars is a game we play at home, so I’m very familiar with its slightly unhinged, chaotic energy,” says Waititi. “It’s been a lot of fun working with the Brawl Stars team and helping them roll out another piece of the game’s twisted theme park backstory. I hope players enjoy it.”

CREDITS

Story: Taika Waititi

Creative and Art Direction: Brawl Stars, Supercell, In-House team

Animation Studio: Passion Animation

PR Agency: The Romans U.K. & U.S.