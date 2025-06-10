T-Pain, Jack in the Box Collab to Curb Gamers' Munchies

New work from TBWA\Chiat\Day L.A.

by Amy Corr June 10, 2025

You can work up an appetite while gaming all-night long. Cue T-Pain, the king of autotune and a serious gamer. He’s teamed up with Jack in the Box to create the Munchie Meal, ideal for late night sessions of mashing buttons and running up the score.

In a pair of ads from TBWA\Chiat\Day L.A., Jack Box appears with a Munchie Meal whenever T-Pain says “munch.” Whether T’s gaming, on the red carpet or recording at the studio, Jack has his back. But not when Pain takes a shower. “I’m not coming in there,” Jack says.

“T-Pain is a multi-hyphenate force and creative powerhouse—just like Jack,” says Ryan Ostrom, chief customer and digital officer at Jack in the Box. “We both thrive on variety. From music to gaming to food, T-Pain brings something different to every experience. This Munchie Meal brings it all together for the fans who want more after dark.”

A second ad shows T-Pain and Jack going head-to-head in a gaming battle:

On June 26 at 6 p.m. PST, a “Jack Zone Wars” livestream launches in Fortnite.

Fans will be able to join the battle with T-Pain and his Team (Team Pain) made up of 3 gaming streamers during the Twitch Livestream.

Gameplay will follow a “Last Man Standing Match Up.” Fans who defeat T-Pain earn a free Munchie Meal. The livestream will be held at T-Pain’s home in Atlanta and Jack will be on site.