Gamers Who Harvested Produce Online Scored Deals at Farmers Markets

Mischief's debut for Hay Day

by Amy Corr August 7, 2025 11:40 am Share:

Eating fresh corn on the cob over the kitchen sink sparks joy in the summer and Mischief’s debut work for mobile game Hay Day made scoring the sweet stuff that much easier.

The game, part of Supercell, takes players to a life where they work the land for food. The brand held pop-up stalls at Farmers Markets in New York, Chicago and San Francisco that allowed players to trade their virtual crops for real food.

No cash or credit was required. Players had to show what they’ve harvested in their in-game silo and everything from corn, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, lettuce, carrots, berries and peaches were up for grabs. For every 12 carrots harvested online, one was given IRL. Peaches were the best deal at 1:1 and corn was the hottest commodity at 25:1.

Here’s how the stand looked at the NYC pop-up. Even Padma Lakshmi stopped by for some produce.

“This is our way of stepping out from the screen and into the neighborhood, bringing Hay Day vibes to real-life markets,” says Agnes Liou, head of marketing at Hay Day. “We’re showing up in three awesome cities, backing local farmers, and sharing fresh, homegrown goodness with our players.”