The Cat in the Hat, Project Hail Mary and More Great Hollywood Trailers

Plus Sentimental Value, Too Much and Alien: Earth

by Wendy Schwartz July 11, 2025 6:15 am 3 min read Share:

Here are some trailers that caught our eye this week…

The Cat in the Hat

Warner Bros. Pictures Animation

Trailer Agency: Level Up AV

An air balloon shaped like the red and white striped hat we’ve come to know and love opens this feel-good trailer. The Cat (Bill Hader) is ready to open a treasure chest when Bowen Yang’s character points to the warning sign. Yang’s line delivery combined with over-the-top sound effects make you (okay, they made me) laugh out loud. At the Imagination Institution, the Cat greets his rhyming besties and gets his next mission: cheering up siblings struggling to adjust to their new town. Will he prove himself or lose his magical hat? Find out in theaters Feb. 27—it’s going to be the best day ever!

Sentimental Value

Neon

Trailer Agency: Zealot

Editor: Will Thede

This well-crafted promo begins with a convo between famous movie star Rachel Kemp (Elle Fanning) and theater actress Nora Borg (Renate Reinsve). When Fanning asks Reinsve why she didn’t take the role in her father’s film, Reinsve responds that her dad (Stellan Skarsgard) is a difficult person. Props for the perfect needle drop—”Ooh La La” by the Faces, which weaves together their complicated relationship. This intimate exploration of family, memories and the power of art hit theaters on Nov. 7.

Alien: Earth

FX Networks

Trailer Agency: Grandson

This impactful teaser opens with a quick shot of a space vessel heading toward Earth. We hear the repeated warning, “Collision imminent!” over blaring horns and heartbeats. Visuals go from military ops on the ground to blood dripping, a woman running on a spaceship … and an alien coming face to face with a human. This series, a prequel to the classic 1979 Alien, premieres Aug. 12.

Too Much

Netflix

Trailer Agency: Intermission

This clip opens with Jess (Megan Stalter) stalking her ex and breaking into his apartment—only to find him in bed with a new girlfriend. Her bestie suggests she move back to London where she was happy. She manages to have a meet cute with an indie musician (Will Sharpe) and they start dating. Naomi Watts plays his mom and she tells Jess, “You are cracking my heart open with that brave ability to love.” Find out if it’s a forever love—this new series is streaming on Netflix now.

Project Hail Mary

Amazon MGM Studios

Trailer Agency: Buddha Jones

Editors: Jonathan Pickle + Bill Neil

We first meet science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) as he wakes up from a coma—light years from home, on a spaceship. He was sent on a mission: to uncover the mysterious substance causing the sun to die. He’s the government’s Hail Mary to save the Earth from extinction because of his molecular biology background and unorthodox ways. “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles helps drive home the pathos and drama. With Gosling, there’s always room for humor. At one point, he reports: “So I met an alien. He’s kind of growing on me. At least he’s not growing in me, you know?” Hit theaters on March 20.

