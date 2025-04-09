Susanne Preissler of Independent Media on Making Every Day Count

She recounts a life-defining experience

by Shahnaz Mahmud April 9, 2025 5:00 am 6 min read Share:

Susanne Preissler | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Susanne is founding partner and executive producer of Independent Media. Past gigs include Propaganda Films and Ridley Scott Creative Group. She has overseen hundreds of productions that have filmed around the globe.

Susanne has represented and produced for top directors including Sydney Pollack, Anthony Minghella, Alfonso Cuaron, Kathryn Bigelow, Doug Liman, Matt Reeves, David Gelb, David Ayer and Jean-Pierre Jeunet.

We spent two minutes with Susanne to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Susanne, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in Washington, D.C., Colorado and New Mexico. I did a stint in South Korea for university (Yonsei). Now, I live in Venice, Calif.

How you first realized you were creative.

My mom is an artist and my father was an architect. My parents would make all of us kids draw and paint. My father handed me a camera when I was very young. He gave me black-and-white film because he wanted me to learn composition. And to perfect his English, my dad took me to movies every week. A love of cinema is something we shared.

A person you idolized creatively early on.

My parents, for different reasons. While their marriage ultimately fizzled, watching two creative individuals shaped me and also made me want to create my own path.

When I was young, my mom was an art director and then she became a political satirist. This is a woman who took her sketch pad everywhere. I accompanied her across the continent. I watched as she recorded life—Indian reservations, politicians, protests, culture. This was a time when women had to create opportunities without support. My mom was pregnant with my older sister when she was told she couldn’t present to a client because she was showing. A man presented her work and took all of the credit. I looked at her through a different lens—how she continues to push to make art. She made me feel like the world was my oyster and I could do anything if I put my mind to it.

My dad gave me my work ethic. He was an immigrant––I’m first-generation on his side. He ultimately started his own business.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

When my brother died. Loss is hard. It’s not a badge. Every day I miss my brother. It was a fluke car accident when he was in his twenties. A talent in his own right. It was a big eye-opening, don’t-take-anything-for-granted, make-everything-count moment, because when you lose somebody so close to you, you have nothing left to lose. It pushes you, or it takes over. For the longest time, I didn’t talk about it. Part of it was because I wasn’t ready to. But I know deep down “this is what shaped me, and I need to own and celebrate him,” so I’’m honoring the gift and the effect he had on me, but there’s also the deep sorrow of loss.

A visual artist or band/musician you admire.

Suzanne Valadon. She painted during the French Impressionist Era. She’s finally getting a retrospective. I love her quote “I found myself, I made myself and said what I had to say.” I also love Florence Welch, Patti Smith … different generations yet following their own beat and fusing poetry with song.

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

There’s this episode on the Lex Fridman podcast where divorce and family lawyer James Sexton talks about relationships. He shares a story about a client who was in the middle of a horrendous divorce, and all he wants is to walk away with his beloved dog. When the client and pet are reunited, he breaks down like a five-year-old. He’s crying, and you can’t help crying yourself.

Someone else’s work that inspired you years ago.

Miuccia Prada, Jony Ive and Atticus Ross. Because they all have a different point of view. You can feel that they think differently—people who aren’t afraid to go outside of the expected.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

Snøhetta. The thinking behind each project is staggering.

Your main strength as a creative person.

I know how to support people. For me, the creative is the leader. The producer’s job is to be a good, strong partner. You’re the safety net. If it becomes about your ego, then you’re not doing your job. Producers become good producers by experience. So, when I see these layoffs going on with people that are older and seasoned, I wonder about the thinking behind that decision. You want these people in the trenches with your creatives because they have experience and knowledge. They know how to support and watch the money. The younger ones are smart, they have their fingers on what’s new. But they don’t have the experience.

Your biggest weakness.

Speaking my mind. There’s nothing wrong with expressing yourself. But you have to pick the right time and the right words. Of course there are times when you shouldn’t hold back and you need to establish boundaries or set the record straight.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

I didn’t have a mentor per se, but I met people who took a kind interest in me and were helpful. Sydney Pollack and Anthony Minghella really were good influencers. I learned from them, and they protected me a few times too. They were real directors who taught me about stories, how characters have arcs, and how things can unfold. They were solid people.

I’ve learned something from every director I’ve worked with—it doesn’t matter what their age is or what they’ve accomplished. Learning from everybody you’re around is important. I’ve been very lucky.

How you’re paying it forward with the next generation of creatives.

Helping people and taking a chance on them is how you pay it forward. What I look for is the hunger to learn, the need to feed their minds.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

I like writing and researching—that’s my jam. I love art and architecture. Something within these disciplines would be appealing to me.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.