Ryan Reynolds and 'Endless Shrimp' Make the Case for MNTN

And Red Lobster's CEO gets a seat at the table

by David Gianatasio March 5, 2026 10:30 am 1 min read Share:

Hey, C-Suiters and marketing types, Ryan Reynolds feels you. And he talks the talk in a :45 touting MNTN, where he’s a stakeholder and creative chief.

And Deadpool brought along a pal, Red Lobster CEO Damola Adamolekun—a media darling and MNTN client—to explain how it works. Naturally, jokes abound about “Endless Shrimp,” which helped put the eatery in bankruptcy.

“Marketing can feel endless,” Ryan begins. “Endless data. Endless decisions. But with MNTN Performance TV, any brand of any size can easily get their ad on TV.”

“Spendless.” Heh.

“MNTN lets you get your ad on streaming television quicker than it takes to get your cheesy Cheddar Bay Biscuits,” Ryan says, as a server shows up with an apparently endless supply of seafood and sides.

Reynolds’ carefree snark never fails to please. It serves him well in this culturally attuned outing developed with Maximum Effort.

Damola keeps the pitch real. After all, he really used MNTN to guide Red Lobster into calmer seas, or whatever maritime wordplay floats your boat.

The work breaks this week, mainly across digital channels.