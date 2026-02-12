Morgan Freeman Tells the Epic Tale of Britain's Warburtons Bakery

Another grand scenario from the beloved brand

When Morgan Freeman interrupts his voice-over to ask “What the hell’s a crumpet?” he expects an answer right now. Or you can find some other Oscar winner to narrate your epic Warburtons commercial.

Freeman delivers the goods—and in this case, the baked goods—headlining an impressive 2-minute video spanning generations to celebrate the beloved British bakery.

“As gross as it may well sound, baking truly is in our blood,” says brand chairman Jonathan Warburton, who feeds Freeman straight lines (though not baked goods) during the commercial. “It’s not every day you turn 150, and we wanted to mark this incredible milestone with everyone who’s made us a part of their family’s lives, from the breakfast table to the lunchbox, through five generations of dedication to our craft.”

He continues: “When it came to telling the story of our relentless passion for baking, well, who else could we possibly ask but the world’s most recognizable storyteller and the voice of God himself, Morgan Freeman. He brings an epic and memorable scale to our history, making even our humble beginnings sound rather grand.”

Morgan’s pipes and perfect timing add zing to the project, developed by Joyful & Triumphant, Merman and director Declan Lowney.

This marks the latest Warburtons campaigns starring Academy Award winners. In 2021, Robert De Niro rocked a Goodfellas parody. Last year, Olivia Colman chewed the scenery (and baked goods) in a cheeky crime spoof.