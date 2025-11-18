Mindy Kaling Voices Dunkin's Holiday Tale

It's beginning to look a lot like Munchkins

by David Gianatasio November 18, 2025 12:30 pm 1 min read

“For as long as donuts were fried up in rings,

With glazing and chocolate and sugary things,

A small circle always got taken away—

The doughy bit in the middle, not meant to stay.

Little Dunkin’ Munchkins—forgotten, alone.

No powder, no glaze. No box of their own.”

Oh no! Judging from Mindy Kaling’s narration in the eatery’s animated Xmas message, the holy treats are in for a sad holiday.

Unless, of course, there’s yuletide magic afoot. Is there? IS THERE!?

“That little round piece,

So round and so small,

Was suddenly special—

The best bite of all!”

Phew! And they all get gobbled up in the end. (Which doesn’t sound so hot for them, actually. But they seem happy. Stupid snacks.)

“We love that one of our tiniest treats gets to be the hero of the season,” says CMO Jeff Nelson, who calls the spot “a reminder that joy can come from the smallest things—whether it’s a donut-hole treat, a moment of kindness, or a story shared together.”

Artists Equity produced the :60, which at one point reprises Dunkin’s inside-the-box donut-cam POV from festive ads of yore.

The work breaks today across Dunkin’ platforms and social.