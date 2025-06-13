McConaughey vs. Aubrey Plaza: A Tale of 2 Tequilas

One's real, the other isn't

by David Gianatasio June 13, 2025 7:30 am 1 min read

In a single day, with two very different campaigns, the superb/sorry/saturated state of celebrity tequila culture runneth over.

First, the sublimely snide Aubrey Plaza poses in the fake desert to tout a faux brand, Any Tequila.

In fact, the work from David New York backs Cointreau orange liqueur as a margarita mixer, with Plaza pouring on the parody:

Meanwhile, Matthew and Camila McConaughey return—sans pants, natch—backing Pantalones Organic Tequila’s sponsorship of MLS squad Austin FC. (It’s Mac’s hometown, and the couple co-founded the Pantalones brand.)

Dig Matt so much. But maybe drop the pants joke already.

As for Aubrey: Well served! We love our cocktails with a satirical twist.