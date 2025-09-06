Marty Supreme, Wayward, Griffin in Summer and More Great Hollywood Trailers

Plus: Steve and The Dead of Winter

Here are some trailers that caught our eye this week.

The Dead of Winter

We open on menacing music under shots of Barb (Emma Thompson) driving through a Minnesota blizzard to scatter ashes of a loved one. Alone on a remote frozen lake, she hears a gunshot and witnesses a man dragging a young girl back to his car. Barb hatches a plan to rescue the child. Judy Greer, playing against type, and March Menchaca portray the kidnappers. The intensity peaks with Barb’s truck on fire and a man falling through ice. When the girl worries about what they’re going to do, Barb tells her, “We keep going, simple as that.” Find out who survives when this thriller hits theaters on Sept. 26.

Steve

We follow Steve (Cillian Murphy), a teacher at a last-chance reform school, for one pivotal day. Frenetic music sets the tone as we see one boy punch another, followed by a student calling Steve a “dick.” The final act is a triple threat of great music, editing and poignancy. The last image shows one of the kids upside-down and listening to music in the rain. Steve says, “You’re not alone. That’s the whole point.” This reimagining of Max Porter’s bestseller Shy arrives in select theaters Sept. 19 and it streams on Netflix in October.

Wayward

We open on Mae Martin and her pregnant partner (Sarah Gadon) moving back to where Sarah grew up. Mae, a cop, is getting to know the town when a youth steps in front of her police car, trying to flee Tall Pines Academy. Mae meets with Toni Collette, the Academy’s leader, to understand why the boy fled. As Toni explains their philosophy, creepy music plays under disturbing scenes where the kids explore their rage and anger. As one witness explains to Mae, “Children go in, something else comes out.” Created by Martin, this dark thriller drops on Netflix Sept. 25.

Marty Supreme

This one begins with Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet) standing on the bed in his royal suite flirting on the phone with a famous actress (Gwyneth Paltrow). While selling shoes, he explains his purpose to Odessa A’zion, who’s smitten with him and wants to help. With supreme confidence, he tells his manager that ping-pong is filling stadiums and soon he’ll be on the cover of a Wheaties box. Major props for the way Alphaville’s “Forever Young” wafts through each frame, at one point underscoring a thrilling table-tennis rally. When asked what he’ll do if his dreams don’t pan out, Marty replies, “That doesn’t even enter my consciousness.” In theaters for Christmas.

Griffin in Summer

We meet Griffin (Everett Blunck), a 14-year-old author, telling his mom he needs a ride to the reading of his new play at the start of this clever coming-of-age piece. His passion, commitment and determination are turned upside down when he meets a handyman (Owen Teague). Griffin complains he can’t work with all the noise. But once he gets to know the hunk, we see him develop a crush. It all comes crashing down when the handyman hooks up with a girl. Griffin sums up his feelings about life and his play with, “It’s about people who buy into the idea of love and then discover it’s actually a black hole of betrayal and despair.” Now playing in theaters.

