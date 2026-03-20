Lindsay Lohan's So There for Health-Ade Kombucha

As self-aware as she wants to be

by David Gianatasio March 20, 2026 10:00 am 1 min read Share:

From time to time, Lindsay Lohan surfaces in an ad campaign and brands enjoy some extra bounce based on the famously fraught nature of her celebrity.

Indeed, Lindsay’s making headlines this week for the spot below, which finds her turning heads on a sunny street as she hypes Health-Ade Kombucha.

Fifteen years ago, she blamed the beverage for a failed alcohol test. So, it’s all a big in-joke. And pretty slick, allowing both the brand and Lohan to bask in a throwback pop-culture glow.

Luke Anderson, founding partner of Juxtapose Studio, which developed the push, says Lindsay and Health-Ade “felt like a natural pairing.”

Of course, that’s a common claim about endorsers. Here, it proves true and amusingly ironic.

“We’re making kombucha accessible, approachable and part of a lifestyle that inspires people to feel their best from within,” adds brand VP of marketing Sandra Heidrich.

In the end Lohan name-checks “The Booch.” So we can savor that, too.