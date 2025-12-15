Home Alone's Little Nero's Pizza Brought to Life to Celebrate the Film's 35th Anniversary

'Keep the change, you filthy animal'

by Amy Corr December 15, 2025 10:30 am

Disney+ is celebrating the 35th anniversary of Home Alone by bringing the fictional Little Nero’s Pizza to life, thanks to a collab with Prince St. Pizza and creative agency Callen.

Fans of the beloved movie can visit Prince St. Pizza’s Studio City location in Los Angeles to find themselves immersed in nostalgic film references. The interior and exterior were updated with Little Nero’s pizza boxes, updated menus and collectible packaging. Outside, fans will recognize the delivery car from the film.

“Our brief was to find the most exciting, culturally resonant ways to unleash Disney+ into the world,” says agency founder and CCO Craig Allen. “This activation was one of the many opportunities we’ve had to bring the stories and characters on the platform to life in a way people can actually touch, feel, and experience.”

Prince St. Pizza will temporarily rename its cheese pie “The Lovely Cheese Pizza,” a nod to Kevin McCallister. In addition, locations in Chicago and Toronto will also join in on the rebranding fun. Fans can grab a slice until Dec. 17.

Check out this ad to promote Little Nero’s and Home Alone:

From Dec. 17-21, Clear members named Kevin can score a free concierge service for a future trip to ensure no Kevin is left behind.

“From the moment we stepped onto set, it felt like we were transported straight back to the ’90s,” Allen tells Muse. “That energy carried through every detail of the Little Nero’s activation in Studio City and around the country. The team obsessed over the small touches. Every surface, prop, and corner was an opportunity to have a clever nod to Home Alone. Watching fans light up as they uncovered those details was the most rewarding part of the entire experience.”