Holland, Death of a Unicorn and Other Great New Hollywood Trailers

The frenemies are back. Emily ( Blake Lively) is out of prison and asks Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) to be her maid of honor. The teaser opens with a smart recap of the devilish bond these two share, just in case you missed or can’t remember A Simple Favor. The clever choice of “Crimson and Clover” sung in Italian helps transport us to an idyllic island where the most luxurious wedding goes awry after a mysterious murder. This twisted sequel drops May 1 on Prime.

A woman’s perfect life is shattered when she discovers a disturbing secret. The teaser opens with a brilliant misdirect—joyful music underscores a wide shot of gorgeous tulip rows with a V.O. from Nancy (Nicole Kidman) describing this wondrous place. But we’re not in the Netherlands. This is Holland, Mich., where Nancy and her husband (Matthew McFadyen) have built a loving home for their son. Their life is ideal, or so it seems. “We’re being strangled right underneath the surface,” Nancy says, while prepping meatloaf, which leaves bloody stains on her perfect apron. The final montage with a rising drum beat and haunting images adds to the intrigue. This dark and hilarious thriller hits home March 27 on Prime.

Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, playing father and daughter, accidentally hit a unicorn on their drive to a retreat hosted by Paul’s billionaire pharma boss (Richard E. Grant). Soon, a haunting moan beneath the night sky and spooky music lead us to … a beautiful, white unicorn! We learn that healing is their superpower, and the not-so-benevolent pharma boss decides to use the creature’s cells to gain immortality. The back-end montage builds with screams and eerie cries until we fade out and Rudd whispers, “Don’t move.” Boom! We cut to Ridley, inches away from the vengeful unicorn’s teeth. Payback stomps into theaters on March 28.

Set in the future where having kids is a privilege granted to a chosen few, a couple is forced to undergo a 7-day assessment to see if they would make suitable parents. The trailer opens on an ocean-front home. We hear waves breaking and ethereal music while Mia (Elizabeth Olsen) and Aaryan (Himesh Patel) worry about making the grade. We meet their assessor, Virginia (Alicia Vilkander). When Aaryan makes a joke, Virginia’s fake laugh tells us something is off. The music takes an ominous turn as we see close-ups of rubber gloves, vials and Virginia watching the couple make love! We see Mia feeding Virginia like a baby. Sinister strings swirl and the intensity builds with images of fire and oxygen masks. The music cuts out, and we hear Virginia say, “End of test,” keeping us on edge. This psychological sci-fi thriller opens in theaters on March 21.

A 2-part documentary celebrating Black film performers. We open with the click of the slate, quick shots of call sheets, fast sound bites and a sea of famous Black actors rapidly taking over the screen. All of this is expertly crafted to explain not only the title but what we can expect from this stellar documentary. And all within the first 25 seconds! Discover what it’s like to be No. 1 on the call sheet and what it takes to get there—all from the perspective of A-list Black actors. This star-studded celebration streams March 28 on Apple.

