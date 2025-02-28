Hey Jennifer Aniston, Why Don't You and SkinnyPop Get a Room?

They certainly try in this Oscar-night romp

February 28, 2025

Jennifer Aniston, hefting a big ol’ bag of SkinnyPop, tries so darn hard to book a hotel room in the :30 below from Erich & Kallman. It’s set to air during Sunday’s Academy Awards.

Alas, something gets lost in translation. Popcorn munching and zippy riffing ensue.

Aniston says, “I personally love SkinnyPop and I was able to collaborate with a director I absolutely adore.”

That would be Gifted Youth’s Jake Szymanski, who’s previous hype work for salty/crunchy fare (Ritz crackers) ran in the Super Bowl.

“It was one of those partnerships where we enjoyed ourselves from conception through post,” Aniston sys. “We laughed the whole time, which is something we all need these days.”