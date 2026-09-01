How Jennifer Fife of Havas' Art of Sound Builds a Sonic Universe for Brands

'There's magic to explore at the edges of a brief'

by Shahnaz Mahmud September 1, 2026 10:30 am Share:

Jennifer Fife | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

“I’m thrilled to see more brands not only pursue a mnemonic, but make music and sound part of a broader identity system—moving from sonic logos to sonic ecosystems—and including even the smallest sounds that might otherwise be considered purely ‘functional,'” Jennifer says. “Considering the effect sound has on our well-being, curating an inviting sonic universe can improve the quality of our lives.”

She also loves seeing brands engage with sound as the primary driver of creative campaigns, particularly on social media. “The line between marketing and entertainment continues to blur. And why shouldn’t it? We’re immersed in marketing whether we like it or not. So, it might as well be enjoyable.”

Jennifer has 15 years of experience at the intersection of music, marketing and media. She is an award-winning executive producer and music supervisor who has led sonic branding, original music and music supervision for clients including Domino’s, CBS, Instacart, PayPal, Maybelline, and La Roche-Posay. She is currently an executive producer at Havas’ branded music division, the Art of Sound.

We spent a few minutes with Jennifer to learn more about her background, inspirations and her deep passion for music.

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I grew up in Texas, in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. After spending some time in Oklahoma and a short stint in Japan, I lived in New York City for about 15 years, which is where I started my music career—initially in artist management, then supervision and production. Three years ago, I moved upstate to Schenectady. But I’m still in the city regularly for work, industry gatherings and shows.

What’s your earliest musical memory?

My mom had a MiniDisc player in her car, and she would make mixtapes and cycle through them while driving. There was some ’70s stuff, like Wings, Bread and Todd Rundgren. And also deep mixes of early/mid-’90s alternative and pop-rock. These mixes became so familiar, and the individual songs—like Deep Blue Something’s “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and Gin Blossoms’ “Hey Jealousy”—comfort me to this day. The songs were catchy enough to capture a kid’s attention, but my sister and I would take the lyrics too literally, or just completely misunderstand them, being so young.

Who are your favorite musical artists, and what you love about them?

I am a Björk fanatic. My taste in music is broad, but my sweet spot is the intersection of skillful pop songwriting and experimental treatments—production, arrangement, textures, lyrical themes and idiosyncratic performances—and that’s right where she is. Naturally, other artists who work at this intersection are also among my favorites: Kate Bush, Kelela and Panda Bear.

What’s a recent project you’re proud of?

I’m proud of the film the team worked on for Lotto for the World Cup. This was a complex ask, with dynamic, constantly shifting scenes that required so much attention to detail—but also had so much personality and flair. I’m also thrilled about the launch of VOLYUM, our record label in partnership with Virgin Music Group. This is something new and it will ultimately be shaped by the artists. There’s no other way to succeed in the music industry than by letting artists lead us to new frontiers.

How should brands work with musicians?

Be clear about what you want, but be open to interpretations you didn’t expect. There’s magic to explore at the edges of a brief, outside the to-the-letter ask, and that magic can take shape in the finer details. When it comes to those details, be ready to let things be—less hammering a square peg into a round hole for the sake of getting to the finish line. Some heartbreaking things can happen with a simple timing change in the edit and forcing the music to follow. Can the creative—or the interpretation of it—accommodate, or even benefit from, the music and sound pulling in a slightly different direction? It’s worth exploring.

What can music do better than anything else?

Music does this thing to me where my breath catches in my chest—for a moment, I can hardly breathe. I’ve broken out in a full-body sweat while totally still, just from hearing something musical for the first time. Music affects you on so many levels—emotionally, intellectually and physically—so quickly, so viscerally and so intensely. It touches something primal and instinctual. I feel like I’m otherwise not that well-connected to my base instincts. I love that music bypasses my logical brain to access something in me that’s more powerful and affects me more meaningfully.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.