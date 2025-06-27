Happy Gilmore 2, Honey Don't! and More Great Trailers From Hollywood

With Such Brave Girls, Washington Black, Splitsville

by Wendy Schwartz June 27, 2025

Here are some trailers that caught our eye this week.

Honey Don’t!

Focus Features/Working Title

Agency: Giaronomo

Editors: Paul Vincent, Ron Auerbach

This dark comedy from Ethan Coen opens on a flirty exchange between private investigator Honey (Margaret Qualley) and a cop (Aubrey Plaza). Honey is investigating a series of deaths tied to a mysterious church. Props for using Dusty Springfield’s “Spooky” to tell the story of a twisted reverend (Chris Evans) who enjoys threesomes between sermons. When he calls Honey fascinating, she quips, “You haven’t even seen the riddle tattooed on my ass.” In theaters Aug. 22.

Such Brave Girls, Season 2

Hulu

Trailer Agency: Jump Cut NYC

Editor: Neal Brower

This BAFTA-winning series follows sisters Josie (Kat Sadler) and Billie (Lizzie Davidson) and their single mum Deb (Louise Brealey) as they grapple with poor judgment and low self-esteem. This season, Josie is raising a baby with a man she doesn’t love. Her mum applauds the sacrifice she’s making on behalf of their mortgage. As mum says, “Remember the family crest: ‘Ignore, Repress, Forget.'” This hilarious trailer has too many funny bits to spoil. Season 2 premieres July 7.

Splitsville

Neon

Trailer Agency: Grandson

What better way to open a trailer than with a woman (Adria Arjona) revealing that she’s been unfaithful to her husband (multiple times, btw). Things get more complicated when said husband runs to his friend’s house for consolation from his mate and his wife. They reveal their secret for bliss: an open marriage. So, sleeping with Dakota Johnson’s character shouldn’t be an issue, right? Wrong! Only in theaters Aug. 22.

Washington Black

Hulu

Trailer Agency: Lussier

Based on the bestselling novel, we follow the epic 19th-century odyssey of an 11-year-old boy born on a Barbados sugar plantation whose unique scientific mind helps him escape to England. But villains are on his trail. Sterling K. Brown’s character helps protect him. The uplifting music underscores the magic and pathos the young man faces. As Brown says, “This just ain’t his story. It’s our story.” Series premieres July 23.

Happy Gilmore 2

Netflix

Trailer Agency: Territory Studio

With a quick recap from 30 years ago—yeah, you read that right—Adam Sandler reminds us of his love for golf. In desperate need of $300,000 for his daughter’s ballet school, Gilmore returns to the pro tour. And yes, he’s still wearing his Bruins jersey. Pilot’s “Magic” captures the feel-good vibes, especially at the end, when the super-fast beats and editing make you rewind to see if that really was Rory and Scottie. The physical comedy tees up on July 25.

