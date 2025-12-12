Dylan Efron Stars as a Swole Santa for Yahoo Mail

Must be all the peppermint weight lifting

by Amy Corr December 12, 2025 11:00 am Share:

Fresh off his stint on Dancing With the Stars, Dylan Efron plays a ripped Santa who keeps track of all of his packages thanks to Yahoo Mail. Its Package Tracker features helps users stay on the know about gift deliveries without sifting through their emails.

Santa has so much free time on his hands that he’s able to hit the gym and do cold plunges at the North Swole.

“The holidays are hectic for everyone, but Santa might have it the toughest,” says Josh Line, chief marketing officer at Yahoo. “With this campaign, we imagined what it would look like if Santa used Yahoo Mail the way hundreds of millions of people around the world already do: to keep track of messages, manage packages and bring a bit more order to the chaos.”

The campaign was created by BBDO and directed by Hannah Levy.

Yahoo also gave away limited-edition “Ab-vent” calendars. Behind each ab was a sticker with a motivational phrase.