De’Longhi Makes 'Perfetto' Coffee for Brad Pitt

The global spot was directed by Taika Waititi

by Amy Corr September 8, 2025

LOLA MullenLowe debuted a global campaign for De’Longhi today with Brad Pitt once again at the helm and continuing to perfect his Italian.

Directed by Taika Waititi, “The Perfetto Instructions for Use” focuses less on the product and more on the daily ritual of savoring that first cup of coffee. The spot marks the first time the legendary actor and acclaimed director have worked together.

Italian actor Riccardo Scamarcio serves as narrator for the :60, instructing Pitt on how to first make and enjoy his coffee. Not only is Brad making his drink with a single push of a button, he’s outside with his dog, enjoying an amazing mountain backdrop.

“Enjoy the view. And smell it,” says the narrator. Pitt takes a deep breath of mountain air, but he’s chastised: “Not the view, the coffee.” Oops!

The spot ends with Pitt attempting to pronounce “perfetto” perfectly—and it’s not as easy as it sounds.

“This storytelling is built on restraint, craft, and intent,” says Tomás Ostiglia, agency ECD. “With this new chapter for De’Longhi, we saw a clear opportunity to elevate the brand’s communication—turning precision into emotion, and product into culture. We wanted to show that something perfect needs something perfetto—a distinct tone, a human touch, and a creative risk.”

“Bringing in Taika and allowing Brad to explore humor in a way rarely seen in high-end brands gave us the chance to create something elegant, cinematic and memorable.”

The campaign will run in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Australia, Asia, and Canada, on broadcast, social and digital.