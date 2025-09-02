Depop Helps U.S. Shoppers Find Their Style

Meet your 'Depopelganger,' who shares your taste in fashion

by Amy Corr September 2, 2025 9:00 am Share:

A few weeks ago, online fashion marketplace Depop and Uncommon launched an eye-popping OOH and online campaign in the U.K. That effort highlighted “Depopamine,” the rush you get from finding the perfect clothing or accessories you’ve been searching for.

Stateside, the brand and agency just launched “Where Taste Recognizes Taste,” which focuses on the notion of having a “Depoppelganger”—someone who shares your sense of fashion.

“When someone buys your item on Depop, they’re doing more than shopping—they’re validating your taste,” says Sonia Biddle, a marketing exec at the brand. “This campaign is about celebrating that human connection when someone sees your listing and thinks, ‘That’s the one for me.'”

This charming ad brings the buyer and the seller together using a common thread—the items up for sale:

Set to Fleet Foxes’ “White Winter Hymnal,” the spot begins with a man snapping a photo of himself in a red sweater. Seconds later, the sweater begins to unravel, forcing the man to follow. The thread puts him in unusual situations. He interrupts a couple’s romantic moment at a fountain, crashes through an office and narrowly avoids an oncoming train. On the other side of the tracks, by now clad in just half a sweater, he meets a woman, wearing the other half.

The soundtrack choice “came really early on in the scripting process,” Katie DiNardo, a creative director at at Uncommon, tells Muse. “The repetition transfixes you and takes you on this odd journey. And lyrically, the mention of ‘following’ really hit conceptually. From the minute we attached the song to this script none of us could imagine it without it.”

There’s also OOH, paid social on TikTok, Meta and Pinterest, and connected TV elements across Disney, Amazon, Roku, Netflix and YouTube.

“There is something so personal and meaningful about secondhand fashion that people often forget,” says Kelley Barrett, also a CD at Uncommon. “But when you dig deeper and think of how, out of the billions of people in the world, you and this one other person shared one specific article of clothing, it’s pretty poetic and dramatic. We wanted to lean into that to prove that whatever your style, there is someone on Depop who shares it and wants what you’re going to sell.”

CREDITS

Project Title: Depopelganger

Client: Depop

Creative studio: Uncommon Creative Studio

Director: Tom Emmerson

Production Company: Serial Pictures

Executive Producer: Sara Greco / Jason Lovelock

Service company: Grandma

DOP: Ben Carey

Editorial Company: Cartel

Editor: Paul O’Reilly

Music: White Winter Hymnal by Fleet Foxes

Sound: Soundtree

Colourist: Tim Smith at Rascal

VFX: Black Kite

Music: White Winter Hymnal by Fleet Foxes

Sound: Soundtree

Audio Mix: New Math

Colourist: Tim Smith at Rascal

VFX: Black Kite

OOH and Social

Photographer: Ben Toms

DP: Léo Servant

Agency: We Folk

Producer: Amy Gallagher

Music/Mix: New Math