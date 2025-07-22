For One Glorious Day, Liquid Death Will Slice Your Sub With a Chainsaw

Coming soon to a Sheetz location near Pittsburgh

Do sandwiches taste better when they’re sliced with a chainsaw? We’ll soon find out, thanks to the sharp minds at Liquid Death.

The canned-water brand is teaming up with Sheetz convenience stores for chainsaw slicing on July 25.

The cold cuts and condiments will fly at the shop in Seven Fields, Pa., much as they do below:

“We’ve shot with chainsaws a lot over the year,” VP of creative Andy Pearson tells Muse. “I think with this shoot we finally figured out how to really do it right. Luckily some of our actors already had chainsaw training coming into the shot by coincidence. So it all made for our smoothest chainsaw-related shoot yet.”

After running ultramarathons against job-seekers, Andy needed an easy couple of days.

Buy a made-to-order sandwich with any can of LD. @chainsawjenna will then do the honors. (She describes herself as a wifer and a carver. What does that even mean?)

Once Jenna goes to town on your hoagie with extra hots, you could wind up looking like this:

As part of the push, T-shirts, totes, safety glasses, aprons, chef towels and caps are available at SheetzShop.com.