U.K. Ginger Ale Does Its Rebrand So Right (Sorry, Cracker Barrel)

Plus Vodafone in our weekly roundup of Euro highlights

by Angela Natividad September 14, 2025 8:50 am 2 min read Share:

British ginger ale company Old Jamaica returns from a very public retirement with a new look. “Keep It Ginger,” by agency SAMY, avoids the mistakes made by Cracker Barrel and countless others by zeroing in on a guy who’s mega-pissed about the rebrand because he’s got the old identity tattooed onto his back.

Not only is he gifted with a fresh tat, he’s inundated with more ginger ale than he can drink or even get home. “Not my problem,” says the delivery guy-cum-brand representative.

Thus does Old Jamaica—known for its no-bullshit, profanity-friendly personality—return, spicy as ever.

Next, Vodafone illustrates the power of a strong network in “A Child Without Teammates.” Created by The Newtons Laboratory in Greece, it depicts a little soccer fan living on a remote island with no playmates. He’s rescued from his solitude by a bunch of digitally connected adults, who decide to be his team.

In the ensuing chain of events, he gets seats at an actual soccer match, where the Greek National Football Team makes him an honorary member.

This is touching storytelling. So, we feel bad asking the obvious question: How does this solve the problem of him still not having any actual teammates? Like, in his actual life? Cool that that little island has 5G now, though.