One Chill Secret Agent, Cyberpunk Action and More Goodies From Europe

Here are some notable European campaigns that broke in recent days, chosen by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

ESB, ‘Sol and Grace’

Agency: Publicis Dublin

Set to a dreamy rendition of a ’70s pop anthem, this film follows Grace, a young woman who feels her environmental concerns are being ignored. All this changes when she meets Sol, a friendly solar panel. As they journey together through the lush landscape, Grace teaches Sol about his place in the world—and discovers that there are others just like her out there, people who are actively working towards a more sustainable Ireland.

Masatto, ‘Licensed to Chill’

Agency: Tantanian

In Romania, we discover that after a long day of secret agenting, the temptations are many. Go up against a few new villains? Not tonight. Enjoy a drink, shaken or stirred? Definitely not. Even the two stunning women inviting you to their room can’t compete with what you’re really craving: a few blissful minutes in a massage chair. Which is also a submarine. (No it’s not.)

Breachbunny, ‘Sh!!t Happens—Get Covered’

Agency: Adouken

This is not your typical insurance commercial. The spot detonates into a full-throttle cyberpunk action ride. It’s fast, loud and unapologetically vibrant. Mixing anime-inspired 2D, motion graphics and an array of visual styles, it’s weird, witty and high-octane stuff. Set in a neon-soaked metropolis pulsing with internet chaos and culture, the film hurtles through dopamine-drenched skies and avatar-packed streets. Strap in for a collision of creativity and madness.

TIRTIR, ‘Bringing K-Beauty Hype to Europe’

Agency: Jung von Matt

Cult Korean beauty brand TIRTIR brings its social media hype to new markets with a roadshow across five European capitals, combining pop-up stores, giveaways and playful interactive experiences. From London to Berlin, visitors can explore the brand’s 45-shade foundation range through tools like the “Shade Finder.”