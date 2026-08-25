Boomshot's Meredith Weiss Sees a Certain Wisdom in the Bygone 2-Martini Lunch

'You had real relationships then'

by Shahnaz Mahmud August 25, 2026 12:00 am Share:

Meredith Weiss | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

“We have forgotten how to connect,” says Meredith, principal of Boomshot, a woman-owned creative content company in New York working across sports and entertainment. “The in-person piece that allowed us to create our business has drifted away.” She references the Mad Men era’s 2-martini lunches, and argues: “You had real relationships then.”

“Even the way people put their ‘best foot forward’ is different now, too,” says Meredith. “You jump on a Zoom and you look at your digital presentation. In years prior, there was an intention that went into putting the glue stick on the board, putting that board in a big bag, then taking it on a plane to fly across the country for a meeting. That intention and human touch often seem lost.”

Prior to taking sole ownership of Boomshot in 2026, she spent years on the brand side at Discovery, HBO and ESPN—leading marketing for the college sports portfolio—before crossing into agency leadership, partnering with some of the most respected names in sports and lifestyle.

At Boomshot, Meredith’s belief is simple: brands don’t want to hand a project down a chain of vendors—they want the simplicity and collaboration of one creative partner who knows their story. That approach has produced work for NASCAR, Prime, Fox, the SEC Network, the USTA and FanDuel.

Her leadership is strategic and people-first, built on clear communication and the kind of long-term relationships she’s valued since her days as a student-athlete.

We spent a few minutes with Meredith to learn more about her background, inspirations and on how sports unites people despite glaring differences.

Was there an “a-ha” moment in your life that made you realize what you wanted to do?

There was not, but I got my first job as an agency associate account executive just three weeks out of college—I wasn’t even unpacked yet. This happened during a time when the job market was horrible, so if you got an offer, you took it. So I packed up and moved to New York, but the housing market was also bad, and I ended up living in Hoboken with a random roommate and commuted into the city every day. It was a little scary, and I didn’t know anyone, but I was like “let’s see what happens!” And the rest is history.

What’s a project you are proud of?

I’m very proud of our work with USTA and “Dear Serena,” which was the celebration of her retirement (which now seems funny since she just came out of retirement). We have a long-standing relationship with NASCAR, and our work for their 75th anniversary was great. And there’s our Prime Sports work for Thursday Night Football. They’re all examples of work I’m really proud of, but they’re also relationships I’m really proud of.

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What’s your secret productivity habit?

Lists, getting up really early—and did I say lists? I wake up at 5 a.m. An early start allows me to work out and have some peace before the day starts.

What’s a source of inspiration you return to constantly?

My family, they ground me. My husband and my two children are my rock. They’re both off to college in three weeks.

Name the last great book/article/video you consumed.

I love Vanity Fair. I read it like a book. It makes me sad to see how thin it’s getting. And yes, I still read the actual magazine. I don’t like to read it on a screen. I started reading the magazine when I first moved to New York. In my mind, it’s an institution of culture, fashion and all things life.

Which presentation, planning or creative tool should more people know?

Have you heard of an in-person meeting? I know very few of us want to work in an office five days a week. But if you want to have a real conversation with someone, pick up the phone or have a real meeting. It’s amazing what occurs when you get in a room with people.

What was a “peak” sports moment you experienced as a kid or adult?

Crossing the finish line at the New York City Marathon. And knowing I had qualified for the Boston Marathon.

Who are the athletes changing the trajectory of life after playing professional sports?

Billie Jean King. She’s pretty epic in what she’s done post her sports career.

What can sports do that nothing else can?

It creates a different language. You can disagree with someone politically and have such strong adversarial principles in your values and in life, and you can still root for the same team. Or, you can root for different teams, and it doesn’t have that negativity that’s so present in our lives right now. Sports is that one thing that’s an ultimate neutral. Prime example: the World Cup. Everyone was excited for it to arrive. The United States has incredible political differences with some of the countries that had teams in the tournament. But that disappeared when watching the games—just the excitement of the tournament remained. .

You’ve got 2 minutes with the industry … What’s your hot take?

We have forgotten how to connect. At the risk of repeating myself, the in-person piece that allowed us to create our business has drifted away. People don’t return emails, or they say they’re too busy, but no one talks on the phone anymore either. We joke about the Mad Men era and the 2-martini lunches. But you had real relationships then. And unless you work in a way that’s very different from how much of business is conducted today, you don’t have those kinds of relationships. It’s sad. That intention and human touch often seem lost. Do we need 2-martini lunches again? Probably not. But we need to get back to basics.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.