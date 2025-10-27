Let's Watch Fintech Slay the Bureaucracy Monster

Great European work repping Iceland, the U.K. and Germany

by Ads of the World October 27, 2025 11:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some notable European campaigns that broke in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Finom, ‘Bureaucracy Monster’

Agency: Talent

Finom’s first-ever brand campaign turns Germany’s dreaded bureaucracy into a punchline—and a monster. The Fintech brings the “Bürokratiemonster” to life: a comically grotesque creature made entirely of tax forms and declarations. Designed for freelancers and small-business owners drowning in paperwork, the work tears the monster apart with humor. It shows how Finom’s smart tools make bureaucracy something to laugh at, not fear.

Play

Visit Iceland, ‘A.U.R.O.R.A.S’

Agency: M+C Saatchi Group

For die-hard Northern Lights fans, Iceland is the ultimate destination and no one takes the chase more seriously (or more absurdly) than A.U.R.O.R.A.S.—the Alliance of Ultra Reliable Observers Ready for Aurora Spotting. At the heart of Visit Iceland’s mockumentary, comedian Joe Thomas stars as Nigel, the club’s overly enthusiastic leader, joined by Helga, his hilariously intense co-founder, and Doug, an accidental member who just missed out on whale-watching.The the trio answers bizarre questions, debunks myths (“No, you can’t turn them off with a switch”) and teaches everyone how to get “aurora ready.”

Play

Menopause Mandate, ‘Hot Flush TV’

Agencies: Great Guns • Amazon Advertising

Menopause Mandate teamed up with Amazon, Great Guns and director MarySue Masson for a comedic awareness film starring Davina McCall and Morgana Robinson. Spoofing an ’80s shopping channel called Hot Flush TV, the duo hilariously “sell” menopause, listing its many symptoms, myths and misdiagnoses with tongue-in-cheek flair. Their natural chemistry and improvised banter—including Morgana’s unplanned outburst, “F*** off, Gareth!”—bring the parody to life. With kitschy styling, chintzy set design and a pumped-up color palette, the humor breaks taboos and builds an honest, supportive conversation.

Play

Women’s Aid, ‘Hear the Children, or Grieve Them’

Agency: Hijinks

National domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid and creative agency Hijinks staged a moving children’s choir performance outside the U.K. Parliament. The 19 children, aged 7–12, performed Billie Eilish and Khalid’s “Lovely” to represent the 19 preventable child homicides detailed in a recent Women’s Aid report. The performance coincided with the government’s landmark decision to repeal the presumption of parental involvement in family courts—a shift toward prioritizing child safety over parental rights.