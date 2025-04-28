WWF Cast Albatrosses in a Steamy Telenovela About Climate Change

Hot water, broken homes and betrayal abound

This is such a wild premise. Apparently black-browed albatrosses are among the most faithful species in the animal world; their relationships can last over 50 years. Nowadays, though, that’s no longer the case.

Why? Could it be women’s rights, and the realization that the nuclear family is designed to facilitate capitalist labor while enabling men to control inheritance?

No, the reasons are more sinister: Climate change is warming our oceans, making it harder to find local fish. This forces albatrosses to travel further for food. Couples often can’t reunite by mating season, so the bird left at home starts poking its beak into other feathers.

Unable to resist an opportunity this sweet, WWF Brazil and AlmapBBDO designed “Muy Caliente,” a drippingly dramatic Mexican-style telenovela about an albatross love triangle between Elena, Miguel and the sinister Ernesto. The latter persuades Miguel to seek fish further afield while he woos Elena for her fancy nest.

Will faithful Miguel get his lady back? Will he even find any fish out there? Can a heartbroken bird actually die by flinging itself off a cliff? So many questions…

This is an absurd watch that kept us amused for its 5-minute run. It’s also a surprising narrative approach that teaches us something new about climate degradation.

“The plot is based on classic Mexican telenovelas such as La Usurpadora, Llamas de la Pasión, and the other classics we all watched on SBT. At the same time, it’s an authentic depiction of the impacts of the climate crisis on ocean life,” says Cake Llaguno, a copywriter at AlmapBBDO.

“We got script supervision from a biologist, helping us craft a fun, moving and playful narrative around the problems these animals have faced. All designed to inform and touch audiences who’ve been hearing nonstop about climate issues.”

Albatross mating health is a good signal of other things happening around them. It’s one reason they’ve been dubbed “sentinels of the oceans.” When their relationships break down, it’s an indication that oceans are getting too warm—which leads to coral bleaching, further destroying habitats and damaging 25 percent of marine biodiversity.

The loss of this diversity impacts local fishing, which comes back around to us. So we’re pretty existentially invested in this love story.

“Among our missions is to reduce the impact of climate change on marine socio-biodiversity, which includes preserving coral reefs, creating marine reserves, and working on the public policies that will be essential for the survival of marine ecosystems and for our future,” adds Marina Corrêa, conservation analyst and leader of oceans for WWF-Brasil.

The series, rendered in quirky stop-motion with some sock puppet-looking birds, was produced by Vetor Zero Lobo and directed by Gabriel Nóbrega. Audio and sound design were done by PUNCH Audio. The work drives viewers to a subsite where they can financially support marine species conservation and ocean protection.