PETA's Gets Gruesome With 'Influencer Video' Targeting Birkin Bags

DIY = Dismember It Yourself

by Amy Corr April 24, 2025 12:00 am 2 min read Share:

Take note: Some might find this video disturbing.

Two weeks ago, an influencer named Erika Makes joined YouTube and shared a DIY clip about making an Hermès Birkin bag.

Here, however, DIY doesn’t stands dismember it yourself. (And refers to Erika’s URL.)

Below, she walks us through her disturbing method of handbag creation by chopping apart a faux crocodile. Again, not for the faint of heart. There’s blood and a very realistic wriggling puppet, too.

“Dismember It Yourself” was directed by Dave Meyers. PETA seeks to start a conversation about how Birkin bags are produced.

There’s even this BTS making of the vid that PETA posted to Instagram:



“Our feeds are full of creator videos, from try-ons to cooking to DIY and so much more. The idea of flipping the script and having a creator seemingly make a DIY leather bag was the perfect creative solution to telling PETA’s story in an unexpected way,” says Ricky Vior, SVP, ECD at the community. “Our goal with this new campaign was to challenge viewers to question the ethical cost of luxury goods, hopefully forcing a reevaluation of their relationship with animal products.”