Check Out 3 of NYC's Coolest Offices in Our 'Creative HQ' Social Series

NoGood, Mother and Mojo Supermarket welcome us to their workspaces

by Christine Champagne December 2, 2025 7:00 am 2 min read Share:

In the latest installments of our “Creative HQ With The Clios,” series Sami Lambert (our director of social media) and Alyana Sherman (our marketing manager) tour three impressive workspaces in NYC. Each one is uniquely designed to maximize creativity and connection.

In this round of tours, we’ve got eye-catching art, a wall full of sweet mom photos and a janitor’s closet that’s more than it seems.

NoGood

NoGood, a growth marketing agency, is housed in an open and airy loft in Soho that feels cool, homey and anything but corporate. The high-ceilinged space, once designed for manufacturing, has original features including cast-iron columns, exposed brick walls and large windows. And being in Soho, of course the place is packed with art. The building’s elevator is old-school and—frankly, a little scary looking—but Sami and Alyana braved the ride and were rewarded with access to multiple snack drawers.

Mother New York

Everyone who works at Mother New York’s massive space has plenty of room to spread out. Housed in a former warehouse in Gowanus, the space measures 43,000 square-feet and might be the largest office we have toured so far. It’s also cozy, with soft seating all around, a full-size kitchen, an art room and, endearingly, a wall featuring photos of everyone’s mom. The musically inclined can tinker around on one of the agency’s two pianos.

Mojo Supermarket

There are no set hours at Mojo Supermarket. Agency employees come and go as they please, but you can see why they would want to spend time in this fun, inspiring Chinatown office. Supermarket-style shelving—packed with staples like Cheerios, Cup Noodles and Jif—serves as a backdrop for headshots. In the well-stocked kitchen, a Lucky Cat dispenses sparkling water when you press down on his arm. Open the door to what claims to be the Janitor’s Closet, and you will find yourself in Mojo founder and creative director Mo Said’s inviting office.