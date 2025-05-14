Clio Health Champions 2025: Meet 20 Leaders Driving Progress in Healthcare Marketing

These behind-the-scenes stars are leveling up creativity

by Amy Corr May 14, 2025

These days, almost every type of advertising qualifies as health advertising, because campaigns for sundry products and services increasingly focus on personal well-being and good outcomes to improve our daily lives. Now in its fourth year, Clio Health Champions (formerly Clio Health Innovators), recognizes this societal shift and celebrates individuals leading the charge to bring healthcare marketing further into the mainstream.

They work at agencies, biotech/pharma companies, nonprofits and the Union of European Football Associations. We’re thrilled to recognize and amplify their hard work and accomplishments as they drive and support creativity.

Congrats to our 2025 Clio Health Champions. Your impactful work makes a difference. We can’t wait to see what you do next.

Our 20 honorees will be celebrated at the Clio Health Awards on June 11. Tickets are on sale here.