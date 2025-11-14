'Caption With Intention' Wins 3 Grands at Clio Entertainment Awards

28 Grands were awarded in all

by Amy Corr November 14, 2025 12:00 am Share:

Toy Story: Captioned With Intention

FCB Chicago’s “Caption With Intention” for Rakish Entertainment scored three Grands at last night’s Clio Entertainment ceremony, hosted by Rachel Bloom at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The concept updates how people with hearing loss follow closed captions. Now, captions are timed with the spoken word, can convey tone and emotion and identify who is speaking.

A total of 28 Grands were handed out for work on titles like Apple TV’s Severance, Wicked, Weapons, 28 Years Later and more. See the Grand-winning work below. A complete list of Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze Clio Entertainment award recipients is available here.

Lat night’s “Of the Year” winners:

Network: Netflix

Game Publisher: Activision

Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures

Entertainment Brand: The Walt Disney Co.

Agency : AV Squad

In addition, former studio exec Jim Frederick was honored with the 2025 Clio Entertainment Impact Award for his groundbreaking contributions to motion picture marketing. And the Clio Entertainment x Snapchat AR Specialty Award was presented to AKQA for Netflix’s “Body Swap.”