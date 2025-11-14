Clio Awards

'Caption With Intention' Wins 3 Grands at Clio Entertainment Awards

28 Grands were awarded in all

by Amy Corr
November 14, 2025
12:00 am
Toy Story: Captioned With Intention

FCB Chicago’s “Caption With Intention” for Rakish Entertainment scored three Grands at last night’s Clio Entertainment ceremony, hosted by Rachel Bloom at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The concept updates how people with hearing loss follow closed captions. Now, captions are timed with the spoken word, can convey tone and emotion and identify who is speaking. 

A total of 28 Grands were handed out for work on titles like Apple TV’s Severance, Wicked, Weapons, 28 Years Later and more. See the Grand-winning work below. A complete list of Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze Clio Entertainment award recipients is available here.

Lat night’s “Of the Year” winners:

  • Network: Netflix 
  • Game Publisher: Activision 
  • Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures 
  • Entertainment Brand: The Walt Disney Co.
  • Agency : AV Squad

In addition, former studio exec Jim Frederick was honored with the 2025 Clio Entertainment Impact Award for his groundbreaking contributions to motion picture marketing. And the Clio Entertainment x Snapchat AR Specialty Award was presented to AKQA for Netflix’s “Body Swap.”

Experiential & Fan Engagement
Games
Mondeléz International
Oreo Square Cookie
Entrant Company
Saatchi & Saatchi Germany
Location
Düsseldorf
Category
Fan Engagement
Craft & Design
Home Entertainment
Lionsgate
The Conversation – Deluxe Boxset
Entrant Company
Lionsgate
Location
Santa Monica
Category
Design
Digital, Mobile & Social Media
Home Entertainment
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Home, Home, Home.
Entrant Company
OC Agency
Location
London
Category
Social Media
Experiential & Fan Engagement
Home Entertainment
Oreo
Oreo Empire
Entrant Company
Dentsu Creative Chicago
Location
Chicago
Category
Fan Engagement
Partnerships & Collaborations
Home Entertainment
BBC Studios
Dance with Bluey
Entrant Company
BBC Studios Creative
Location
London
Branded Entertainment & Content
Live Entertainment
Love & Anarchy – Helsinki International Film Festival
You Are What You Watch
Entrant Company
Breakfast Helsinki
Location
Helsinki
Category
Film
Audio Visual Craft
Television & Streaming
BritBox
“”See It Differently””
Entrant Company
Uncommon Creative Studio
Location
New York
Category
Direction
Design
Television & Streaming
Apple
Severance S2 – Open
Entrant Company
Apple
Location
Cupertino
Category
Main Title & Credits
Digital, Mobile & Social Media
Television & Streaming
Netflix
Body Swap
Entrant Company
AKQA
Location
London
Category
Digital & Mobile
Integrated Campaign
Television & Streaming
Apple
Severance S2 – Integrated Campaign
Entrant Company
Apple
Location
Cupertino
Out of Home
Television & Streaming
ABC
Abbott Elementary Diorama Billboard
Entrant Company
ABC & Rhubarb
Location
Burbank
Category
Billboard
Partnerships & Collaborations
Television & Streaming
Cheetos
The Official Thingertips of Cheetos.
Entrant Company
Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Location
San Francisco
Public Relations
Television & Streaming
Apple
Severance – The Cube
Entrant Company
Apple
Location
Cupertino
Category
‌Other
Audio Visual Craft
Theatrical
28 Years Later
28 Years Later, Teaser Trailer, “”Days””
Entrant Company
Buddha Jones
Location
Los Angeles
Category
Direction
Audio Visual: Spot
Theatrical
Together
Slide
Entrant Company
Requiem
Location
Los Angeles
Genre
Horror & Thriller
Audio Visual: Teaser
Theatrical
28 Years Later
28 Years Later, Teaser Trailer, “”Days””
Entrant Company
Buddha Jones
Location
Los Angeles
Genre
Horror & Thriller
Audio Visual: Trailer
Theatrical
Warner Bros.
Weapons – Beware
Entrant Company
Mark Woollen & Associates
Location
Santa Monica
Genre
Horror & Thriller
Branded Entertainment & Content
Theatrical
The Walt Disney Company
Marvel Studios / Tide – Collateral Stains
Entrant Company
The Walt Disney Company
Location
Burbank
Category
Brand Promo
Design
Theatrical
Rakish Entertainment
Caption with Intention
Entrant Company
FCB Chicago
Location
Chicago
Category
Identity Package
Digital, Mobile & Social Media
Theatrical
Smile 2, Paramount Pictures
Smile 2 Watch
Entrant Company
Loop
Location
Brooklyn
Category
Digital & Mobile
Digital, Mobile & Social Media Craft
Theatrical
Sony Pictures Entertainment
28 Years Later Trailer Teaser
Entrant Company
Watson Design Group
Location
Los Angeles
Category
Motion Graphics
Innovation
Theatrical
Rakish Entertainment
Caption with Intention
Entrant Company
FCB Chicago
Location
Chicago
Integrated Campaign
Theatrical
Warner Bros. Pictures
SINNERS – Integrated Marketing Campaign
Entrant Company
Warner Bros. Pictures
Location
Burbank
Key Art
Theatrical
NEON
TOGETHER – “”Eyes”” Poster
Entrant Company
NEON
Location
Los Angeles
Category
Teaser Poster
Original Content
Theatrical
Sinners
Aspect Ratios with Sinners Director Ryan Coogler
Entrant Company
Rivendell Films
Location
Los Angeles
Category
Creative Content
Partnerships & Collaborations
Theatrical
Universal Pictures
WICKED Brand Partnerships
Entrant Company
Universal Pictures
Location
Universal City
Public Relations
Theatrical
Rakish Entertainment
Caption with Intention
Entrant Company
FCB Chicago
Location
Chicago
Category
Social Good
Retail & Premium
Theatrical
Paramount Pictures
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Arcade Standee
Entrant Company
Midnight Oil
Location
Burbank
Category
Display
