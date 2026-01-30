Awards

'Tracking Bad Bunny' Wins 4 Grands at Clio Music Awards

14 Grands awarded in all

by Amy Corr
January 30, 2026
5:00 am
DDB Latina Puerto Rico’s “Tracking Bad Bunny” scored four Grands at last night’s Clio Music ceremony, hosted by actor/comedian Finesse Mitchell at the Saban Theater in Los Angeles.

Fourteen Grand Clios were awarded all told:

  • Design Craft: “OK Go – Love (Official Video)” by OK Go
  • Digital/Mobile, AI & Emerging Technologies: “Tracking Bad Bunny” by DDB Latina Puerto Rico for Bad Bunny
  • Experience/Activation: “Tracking Bad Bunny” by DDB Latina Puerto Rico for Bad Bunny
  • Fan Engagement: “Tracking Bad Bunny” by DDB Latina Puerto Rico for Bad Bunny
  • Integrated Campaign: “Mustard x Mustard” by The Kitchen North America x Cashmere for Kraft Heinz
  • Live Music: “Bad Bunny’s No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” by Sturdy. for Bad Bunny
  • Music Film & Video -“OK Go – Love (Official Video)” by 1st Ave Machine for OK Go
  • Music Film & Video Craft -“So Be It” by Softspot for Clipse
  • Music In Sports: “Victory (NBA on Prime Theme)” by Prime Video
  • Music Marketing Innovation: “Tracking Bad Bunny” by DDB Latina Puerto Rico for Bad Bunny
  • Partnerships, Sponsorships, & Collaborations: Branded Content & Collaborations – “Mustard x Mustard” by The Kitchen North America X Cashmere for Kraft Heinz
  • Use of Music Craft: “Reproductive Refrain” by duotone audio group for Forward Midwifery
  • Use of Music Innovation: “Crafting the One” by The Elements Music for General Motors
  • Use of Music in Trailers/Teasers: “One Battle After Another: ‘Rise & Shine’” by Tempest, Original Music & Sound for Warner Bros. Pictures

At the show, Ryan Tedder was presented with an Honorary Clio Music Award in recognition of his contributions to the industry. Michele Anthony, EVP of Universal Music Group, garnered the Clio Music Impact Award.

“Of the Year” Winners are:

  • Agency of the Year: DDB Latina Puerto Rico
  • Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny
  • Brand of the Year: Heinz
  • Label of the Year: Rimas Entertainment
  • Publisher of the Year: Universal Music Publishing Group
  • Songwriter of the Year: Bad Bunny

All of the winning work can be viewed here. And you can check out the Grands below:

