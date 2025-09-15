Luma AI and the Clio Awards Launch AI Challenge—Powered by Dream Machine

Finalists will be recognized at next month's Clio Creative Summit

by Muse September 15, 2025

Generative AI company Luma AI has teamed up with the Clio Awards to launch “AI Challenge—Powered by Dream Machine.”

The program invites junior- to mid-level creatives and recent graduates to submit 10-second social media ads built with Dream Machine, Luma AI’s platform that enables anyone to produce production-ready clips from text, image or video prompts. Three finalists will be recognized at the Clio Creative Summit in NYC on Oct. 20. Free access to Dream Machine will be provided to participants.

Entries should include storytelling power, brand integration and AI visual effects. Finalists will receive six months of Dream Machine Unlimited access, recognition at the Summit and the chance to join a roundtable discussion with Luma executives.

“This AI Challenge is about giving the next generation of talent the tools to imagine without limits,” says Caroline Ingeborn, COO of Luma AI. “Dream Machine was built to empower creators. This partnership with The Clio Awards opens the door for emerging voices to experiment, innovate and show the industry what’s possible when AI and creativity come together.”

Submissions are free and open through Oct. 6. Submit entries here.